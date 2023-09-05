Advent-backed Imperial Dade buys foodservice products maker Supreme Paper Supplies

As a result of the Imperial Dade acquisition, Supreme owner North River Group will exit

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International, has acquired Supreme Paper Supplies, a Pensacola, Florida-based distributor of foodservice and janitorial products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies.

The transaction represents the 70th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Supreme was founded by the Kelly family in 1985. As a result of the Imperial Dade acquisition, Supreme owner North River Group will exit.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with the exceptional team at Supreme. We are excited to begin our partnership in this next stage of growth and offer new and existing customers in the greater Pensacola region the same customer service and attention,” said Tillis in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Ray and Mark continue to drive growth in the region, the whole team at Supreme is a great addition to our national platform at Imperial Dade,” said Jason Tillis.

Imperial Dade was founded in 1935.

Based in Boston, Advent International was founded in 1984.