Advent-backed Imperial Dade buys janitorial supplies firm Classic Solutions

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

This was Imperial Dade’s 57th acquisition under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively

Classic is owned and operated by James Creps

Imperial Dade was founded in 1935

Imperial Dade has acquired Columbus, Ohio-based Classic Solutions, a provider of janitorial sanitation and equipment products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

Imperial Dade is backed by Advent International.

The transaction represents the 57th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

Classic is owned and operated by James Creps.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family. Under the leadership of Bob and Jason, we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships.” said Creps in a statement.

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America.