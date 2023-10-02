Advent-backed Imperial Dade buys Janton Company and G&L Supply

Janton is a janitorial product distributor throughout Ohio.

Imperial Dade, backed by Advent International, has acquired The Janton Company and G&L Supply (Janton), a janitorial product distributor throughout Ohio.

Advent invested in Imperial Dade in 2022.

Advent is a private equity firm based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies, floor equipment, and industrial packaging in North America. It has its headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Janton is based in Columbus and Mansfield.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.