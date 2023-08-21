Advent-backed Imperial Dade buys The Ohio & Michigan Paper Company

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies.

Robert Tillis and Jason Tillis serve as chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America

Based in Boston, Advent International was founded in 1984

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International, has acquired The Ohio & Michigan Paper Company, a distributor of industrial and janitorial products throughout the Midwest. No financial terms were disclosed.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies.

Robert Tillis and Jason Tillis serve as chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

“The legacy we have built here at O&M over the past 155 years will provide a great foundation for growth for Imperial Dade in our region,” said Kevin Leininger, president and chairman of The Ohio & Michigan Paper Company in a statement. “Under the leadership of Imperial Dade, we will be able to continue to provide exceptional customer service while accelerating the growth we have experienced in recent years.”

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America.

Based in Boston, Advent International was founded in 1984.