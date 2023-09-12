Advent-backed Imperial Dade snaps up packaging company Ralik

Based in Jersey City, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies.

Robert and Jason Tillis serve as chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively

Imperial Dade was acquired last year by Advent International from Bain Capital Private Equity

Based in Boston, Advent International was founded in 1984

Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Advent International, has acquired Ralik, a Blainville, Quebec-based distributor of paper goods, packaging materials and other safety and janitorial products. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Imperial Dade is a market leader with a strong culture and differentiated service quality, and we are excited to join their family,” said Ali Mustafa, CEO of Ralik. “Under the leadership of Bob, Jason, and Stephane we believe this partnership will strengthen our customer and supplier relationships.”

Ralik was founded in 1997.

Imperial Dade was founded in 1935.

