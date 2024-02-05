Advent-backed Imperial Dade to buy Superior Sany Solutions

Under GDI, Oakville, Ontario-based Superior has been a key player in the Canadian janitorial sanitation distribution industry

Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Advent International, has agreed to acquire the distribution business of Superior Sany Solutions from GDI Integrated Facility Services.

No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to be completed on 31 March.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies with headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey. It serves more than 120,000 customers across North America.

The deal is the 78th acquisition for Imperial Dade and the 8th for Imperial Dade Canada.

“On behalf of Imperial Dade, congratulations to GDI and the Superior team for building a fantastic organization. We are extremely excited to have worked alongside such a reputable organization and are looking forward to this next chapter of growth,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade, in a statement.

Based in Lasalle, Quebec, GDI is a commercial facility services provider that offers a range of janitorial, industrial, mechanical maintenance and other services in Canada and the US. The company is backed by Birch Hill Equity Partners.

Advent, a Boston-based private equity firm, acquired Imperial Dade in 2022 from Bain Capital.