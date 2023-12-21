Advent-backed Neoris scoops up cloud consulting firm Forefront

Advent International had $92 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023

Neoris, which is backed by Advent International, has acquired Fair Haven, New Jersey-based Forefront, a cloud consulting and implementation services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Miami, Neoris is a global digital accelerator.

“We are excited to welcome the ForeFront team to Neoris,” said Martín Mendez, CEO of Neoris in a statement. “This acquisition represents a significant leap forward in terms of innovation and technology. The addition of the Salesforce expertise, thanks to one of Salesforce’s most talented partners in the U.S., is undoubtedly a major achievement. Together, we aim to expand our service offerings and strengthen our capability to continue delivering the best services and offerings to our clients.”

Advent International had $92 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2023. The firm was founded in 1984.