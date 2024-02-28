Advent International invests in Brazilian haircare brand Skala

In connection with Advent’s investment, Cyro Gazola has been appointed CEO of Skala.

Advent International has made an investment in Skala Cosméticos, a Brazilian haircare brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Maria Claudia Lacerda, Antonio Sousa and the Skala team have built a strong brand, recognized for its ability to produce high-quality products that have a dedicated and connected customer base,” said Rafael Patury, a managing director in Advent’s São Paulo office and co-head of the firm’s consumer and retail practice in Latin America in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the Skala team and build upon the success it has established in its home market to new customers and markets worldwide.”

In connection with Advent’s investment, Cyro Gazola has been appointed CEO of Skala.

Antonio Souza, who will remain a shareholder together with Maria Claudia Lacerda and Publio Emilio Rocha, will join the company’s board of directors.

Over the last 25 years, Advent’s managed funds have invested more than $7 billion in 70 companies in Latin America.

IGC Partners served as Skala’s financial advisor and Mattos Filho Advogados served as the company’s legal counsel in connection with this transaction. Lobo de Rizzo Advogados served as Odara’s legal counsel.

Skala was founded in 1986.

Founded in 1984, Advent International had $91 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.