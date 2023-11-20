Advent International taps Rothschild as operating partner

In this role, she will help Advent identify and support new investments in wealth and asset management, including related technology and data & analytics.

“Tricia is one of the most established leaders in wealth services, with an incredible track record of building businesses with both innovative and cost-effective solutions that drive enhanced outcomes for investors and their advisors,” said Gabriela Weiss, a principal at Advent in a statement. “Tricia’s insights and extensive network of industry relationships around the world will be instrumental as we pursue investments that capitalize on the opportunities presented by the global wealth creation megatrend, which includes increasing democratization of access to investment services, innovation in investment approaches, and the evolution of the financial advisor role.”

Advent International had $92 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Based in Boston, the private equity firm was founded in 1984.