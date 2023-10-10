Advent International taps Van Dyke as operating partner

In this role, Van Dyke will play a key role in further building out Advent’s fintech franchise.

Prior to joining Advent, Van Dyke served as the global head of digital channels & data analytics at Standard Chartered Bank

Previously, Van Dyke led the corporate and business development teams at Ripple

Van Dyke also served as global lead of financial services and payments at Meta

Advent International has named Kahina Van Dyke as an operating partner.

In this role, Van Dyke will play a key role in further building out Advent’s fintech franchise.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kahina as an advisor to Advent given her experience across banking, payments and technology,” said Eric Noeth, managing director at Advent in a statement. “Kahina has been at the forefront of fintech for more than three decades. Working on-the-ground in more than 50 countries over the course of her career, Kahina brings an invaluable wealth of global experience from her roles at several leading financial institutions, large technology companies and high-growth start-ups.”

Prior to joining Advent, Van Dyke served as the global head of digital channels & data analytics at Standard Chartered Bank. Previously, Van Dyke led the corporate and business development teams at Ripple. Van Dyke also served as global lead of financial services and payments at Meta (formerly known as Facebook). Prior to Meta, Van Dyke was senior vice president of global initiatives at Mastercard.

Founded in 1984, Advent International had $95 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023.