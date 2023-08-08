Advent International to buy luxury fashion brand Zimmermann

- Zimmermann was founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann
- Based in Boston, Advent was founded in 1984
Advent International has agreed to acquire Zimmermann, an Australia-based luxury fashion brand. No financial terms were disclosed.
The seller is Style Capital, who together with the Zimmermann family, will retain a significant minority share in the company.
On the deal, Ranjan Sen, managing partner at Advent International, said in a statement, “Zimmermann presents a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a fast-growing iconic luxury fashion brand with significant potential for further expansion. The Zimmermann team have successfully created a distinctive and desirable global luxury brand, which has built a loyal customer base around the world.”
