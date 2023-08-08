Advent International to buy luxury fashion brand Zimmermann

The seller is Style Capital, who together with the Zimmermann family, will retain a significant minority share in the company.

Zimmermann was founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann

Based in Boston, Advent was founded in 1984

Advent International has agreed to acquire Zimmermann, an Australia-based luxury fashion brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller is Style Capital, who together with the Zimmermann family, will retain a significant minority share in the company.

Zimmermann was founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann.

On the deal, Ranjan Sen, managing partner at Advent International, said in a statement, “Zimmermann presents a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a fast-growing iconic luxury fashion brand with significant potential for further expansion. The Zimmermann team have successfully created a distinctive and desirable global luxury brand, which has built a loyal customer base around the world.”

Based in Boston, Advent was founded in 1984.