PE Deals

Advent International to buy luxury fashion brand Zimmermann

The seller is Style Capital, who together with the Zimmermann family, will retain a significant minority share in the company.

Advent International has agreed to acquire Zimmermann, an Australia-based luxury fashion brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Zimmermann was founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann.

On the deal, Ranjan Sen, managing partner at Advent International, said in a statement, “Zimmermann presents a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a fast-growing iconic luxury fashion brand with significant potential for further expansion. The Zimmermann team have successfully created a distinctive and desirable global luxury brand, which has built a loyal customer base around the world.”

Based in Boston, Advent was founded in 1984.