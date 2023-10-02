Advent-backed Imperial Dade acquires Eugene Allard division

Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien is a division of the Eugene Allard family of companies.

Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien is a distributor of paper goods, packaging materials and other safety and janitorial products

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies, floor equipment and industrial packaging in North America

Advent, a global private equity firm based in Boston, acquired Imperial Dade in 2022 from Bain Capital

Imperial Dade, backed by Advent International, has acquired Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien, a division of the Eugene Allard family of companies. No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien is a distributor of paper goods, packaging materials and other safety and janitorial products. The company is based in Jonquière, Quebec.

Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies, floor equipment, and industrial packaging in North America. It has its headquarters in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien has a long history of outstanding customer service and core values that align with Imperial Dade. I would like to enthusiastically welcome everyone to the Imperial Dade family,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. “I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien’s team to further grow our business and continue to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers,” said Stephane Lapointe, president of Imperial Dade Canada, in a statement.

Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien is the 73rd acquisition of Imperial Dade.

Advent International, a global private equity firm based in Boston, acquired Imperial Dade in 2022 from Bain Capital.