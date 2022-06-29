Advisor Campbell Lutyens taps Kim as managing director

Kim joins the firm from IFM Investors, where he was a director in the global relationship group

Campbell Lutyens, a private capital advisor, has named Dan Kim has joined as a managing director in the firm’s Chicago office. Kim is responsible for relationships with infrastructure-focused institutional investors across North America.

Campbell Lutyens has raised and advised on over $20 billion in transactions globally in the past two years, including Manulife Infrastructure Fund II, Stonepeak Global Renewables Fund and Meridiam Sustainable Infrastructure Europe IV.

Kim brings 25 years of experience in financial services to Campbell Lutyens, including more than 15 years specializing in infrastructure investment. He joins the firm from IFM Investors, where he was a director in the global relationship group.

Previously, he spent over a decade at Aon Investment Consulting, where he led infrastructure research. Kim holds a BA in economics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“We are delighted to welcome Dan to the Campbell Lutyens team, having known and worked with him for over a decade” said Rishi Chhabria, a partner and head of sales in North America, in a statement. “Dan’s experience will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our market-leading infrastructure and real assets practice and further expand our relationships with investors in North America.”

Campbell Lutyens provides fund placement, secondary advisory and GP capital advisory services to leading fund managers and investors. With specialist knowledge in private equity, infrastructure, private credit and sustainable investing, the firm has a team of 200 operating from offices in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, Hong Kong and Singapore.