AE Industrial Partners appoints U.S. Army Captain Groberg as VP

AE Industrial Partners has named retired U.S. Army Captain Florent Groberg as a vice president within the firm’s portfolio strategy and optimization group.

Captain Groberg’s time in the Army included two deployments to Afghanistan. For his heroism in stopping a suicide bomber, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015.

“We are very excited to welcome Captain Groberg to our team and look forward to tapping his experience and insight as we identify new investment opportunities in defense and government services,” said Michael Greene, a managing partner at AEI in a statement. “In addition to his valiant military career, he also brings a wealth of private sector experience that will help guide our portfolio companies and keep them on the leading edge of innovation.”

Prior to joining AEI, Captain Groberg was senior director on the mission expansion team for Microsoft’s Azure Government Mission Engineering. Before joining Microsoft, he held numerous positions at Boeing, including director of veterans outreach and chief of staff for commercial airplanes. He also served as an operations officer for the Department of Defense.

Captain Groberg currently serves on the American Battle Monuments Commission, an appointment made by the President of the United States.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, AEI invests in aerospace, national security, and industrial services. AEI has $5.4 billion of assets under management.