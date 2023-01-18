AE Industrial Partners HorizonX taps Joyce as chairman

In his new role, Joyce will also act as a strategic advisor to AEI across its entire portfolio of investments and strategies.

AE Industrial Partners HorizonX has named David L. Joyce as chairman.

In his new role, Joyce will also act as a strategic advisor to AEI across its entire portfolio of investments and strategies. AEI HorizonX focuses on early-stage investments in the aerospace, defense, enterprise and industrial markets.

Joyce is the former president and CEO of GE Aviation. Also, he is the ex-vice chairman of the General Electric Company.

“David’s career at GE Aviation has been defined by engineering excellence, new product and technology development, and global market leadership – experience that will be instrumental as we look to identify the future of sustainable technology and its integration into industrial markets,” said David Rowe, a managing partner of AEI, in a statement . “I look forward to David’s partnership as we continue to build the AEI HorizonX platform, and more broadly with AEI’s specialized market reach. His understanding of the potential for engineering and technology innovation across the industrial landscape is a critical skill that will benefit AEI’s mission.”

AEI HorizonX was formed as Boeing’s corporate venture capital arm in 2017 and is now managed by AE Industrial Partners.

AEI has $5 billion of assets under management.