AEA Investors-backed Meritus buys MagneGas assets in Texas, Louisiana and Indiana

The sale was completed via a Section 363 sale that ensued after MagneGas and its parent company Taronis Fuels filed for bankruptcy.

MagneGas assets and employees will be integrated into Mitchell Welding Supply, an existing operating company of Meritus, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

The acquired assets include seven retail locations, a recently expanded fill plant and specialty gas laboratory

Founded in December 2020, AEA Investors formed Meritus to assemble a national federation of distributors of industrial, medical and specialty gases and welding and safety supplies

Meritus Gas Partners, which is backed by AEA Investors, has acquired MagneGas gas assets in Texas, Louisiana and Indiana. No financial terms were disclosed.

The purchase was completed through a Section 363 Sale process resulting from MagneGas and its parent, Taronis Fuels Inc filing Chapter 11.

The acquired assets include seven retail locations and a recently expanded fill plant and specialty gas laboratory in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area.

Mitchell Welding Supply LLC, Meritus’ existing operating company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will integrate all of MagneGas’ assets, customers and employees into its business. Jered Ruyle, former CEO of Taronis, will join the Mitchell management team as vice president of operations.

“We are ecstatic to add the excellent MagneGas facilities and operating assets to our growing Mitchell business and welcome MagneGas’ dedicated employees to the Meritus family. We are confident that Mitchell will offer an exceptional level of service to MagneGas’ loyal customers,” said Rob D’Alessandro, Meritus’ vice chairman, in a statement. “The Dallas-Fort Worth market is a top 5 industrial market in the United States, and the stretch of East Texas between the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Shreveport, LA that MagneGas serves has a vibrant, growing customer base.”

Founded in December 2020, AEA Investors formed Meritus to assemble a national federation of distributors of industrial, medical, and specialty gases and welding and safety supplies.