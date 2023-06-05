AEI acquires business aviation services provider Yingling Aviation

Yingling Aviation Chairman and CEO Lynn Nichols and President Andrew Nichols will remain active leaders and investors in the company.

AE Industrial Partners LP has acquired a majority stake in Wichita, Kansas-based Yingling Aviation, a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul and fixed-base operator services to business aviation and government customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Yingling Aviation Chairman and CEO Lynn Nichols and President Andrew Nichols will remain active leaders and investors in the company.

Yingling Aviation is located at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The company was founded in 1945.

“We have known Yingling Aviation and its owners for several years and are excited to be partnering with them to continue to build this leading platform serving the needs of business aircraft owners and operators,” said Jon Nemo, a senior partner at AEI in a statement. “This investment represents the beginning of our strategic vision of creating a unique, independent platform of scale providing best-in-class services within this growing market.”

Akerman & Co LLP served as legal advisor to AEI while Arn Mullins Unruh Kuhn & Wilson and Klenda Austerman served as legal advisors to Yingling Aviation.

AEI targets the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.