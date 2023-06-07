AEI appoints Mercer and Wright as special advisors

Most recently, Mercer served as vice president and general manager of engineering at GE Aviation

AE Industrial Partners LP has named Gary Mercer and Shane Wright as special advisors.

The appointments are effective immediately.

“We are excited for Gary and Shane to join the outstanding group of experienced industry professionals who serve as special advisors for AEI as we look to leverage their deep experience and proven leadership in our targeted sectors,” said David Rowe, managing partner of AEI in a statement. “Gary’s long track record of aerospace engineering excellence and Shane’s expertise in financial guidance and leadership will be great assets as we continue to drive innovation and build value across our growing portfolio.”

Most recently, Mercer served as vice president and general manager of engineering at GE Aviation. Prior to joining GE Aviation, he worked at GE Energy as the global engineering leader for GE’s Renewables Energy business and held various engineering and technology positions at GE and GE Oil & Gas over his career.

Most recently, Wright was senior vice president and chief financial officer for GE Aviation. Wright is the former CFO for GE Healthcare International, GE Transportation, and Property & Casualty for Insurance Solutions.

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.