AEI-backed AIM MRO buys surface coatings provider Tribologix

AIM MRO is a maker of consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace aftermarket.

Ben Ehrens, CEO and president of Tribologix, will be staying on with the company as a consultant

Akerman served as legal advisor to AIM MRO while Linden Law Partners served as legal advisor to Tribologix

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets

AIM MRO, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has acquired Golden, Colorado-based Tribologix, a provider of surface coatings solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

AIM MRO is a maker of consumable repair products and materials used primarily in the aerospace aftermarket.

Moving forward, Ben Ehrens, CEO and president of Tribologix, will be staying on with the company as a consultant.

Tribologix was founded in 2004.

“Tribologix’s high-tech, cutting-edge coatings and extensive testing have made it a trusted name in surface engineering for extreme environment applications, where the elimination of friction and wear is a mission-critical factor for non-serviceable mechanical components. We’re excited to add these products to our suite of state-of-the-art offerings,” said AIM MRO CEO Scott Wandtke in a statement. “We look forward to working with Ben and his dedicated team to better serve our new and existing customers.”

Akerman served as legal advisor to AIM MRO while Linden Law Partners served as legal advisor to Tribologix.

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.