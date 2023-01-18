AEI-backed Alpine Air Express appoints Frisch as COO

Frisch will be based in the company’s corporate headquarters in Provo, Utah

Alpine Air Express, a regional air cargo carrier that is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has named Robert Frisch as chief operating officer. His appointment becomes effective January 31, 2023.

In this newly created role, Frisch will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations and aircraft maintenance management team, as well as leading Alpine’s 119 positions.

“Bob’s deep experience in aviation operations and employee management plus his success in building companies make him the perfect choice to support our expanding team and growth strategy,” said Michael Dancy, CEO of Alpine Air, in a statement. “Alpine now has a growing fleet of more than 80 active aircraft, and Bob will be a great asset as we look to further enhance our maintenance performance and operations. I welcome Bob to Alpine and look forward to working with him.”

Prior to joining Alpine, Frisch was COO at Air Wisconsin Airlines Corporation, which currently performs flying services for United Airlines as United Express. Previously, he served as vice president for flight operation and labor relations at Air Wisconsin, where he began his career as a chief pilot 20 years ago.

AE Industrial Partners focused on aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.