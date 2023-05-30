AEI-backed Atlas Group appoints Ross as CEO

Ross is succeeding Rick Wolf, who will become vice chairman of the board of directors.

The Atlas Group, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has named Roger Ross as CEO.

His appointment became effective May 25, 2023.

Ross is succeeding Rick Wolf, who will become vice chairman of the board of directors and will remain involved with the strategic direction of the company.

Wichita, Kansas-based Atlas is a supplier of complex assemblies for commercial, business and defense aerospace customers worldwide.

Most recently, Ross was group president of aero systems at Woodward Corporation. He also held senior leadership positions at StandardAero, Esterline Technologies and United Technologies Aerospace Systems.

“We have known Roger throughout his career and we are excited to have an executive of his caliber in the CEO role,” said Jon Nemo, senior partner at AEI and chairman of the Atlas board of directors in a statement. “The addition of Roger to our team represents our ongoing investment in the future of Atlas which is experiencing strong growth in each of its end markets. On behalf of everyone at Atlas and AEI, we thank Rick for his many contributions to the company’s success and his unwavering commitment to Atlas. We also want to thank him and our outstanding management team for their efforts to achieve our leading market position and our best-in-class operating system.”

AEI targets aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.