AEI-backed Firefly Aerospace acquires Spaceflight

Firefly Aerospace, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has acquired Washington-based aerospace company Spaceflight. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This acquisition is the result of Firefly’s business plan to strengthen the company though organic growth in addition to accelerating its capabilities with strategic acquisitions,” said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace in a statement.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, AEI invests in the aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AEI was founded in 1998.