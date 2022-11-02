AEI-backed Firefly Aerospace appoints Ferman as COO

Fermon has served in this role in an interim capacity since May.

Firefly Aerospace, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has named Dan Fermon as chief operating officer. Fermon has served in this role in an interim capacity since May. He will be based in the firm’s corporate headquarters in Cedar Park, Texas.

Firefly is a space transportation company.

Prior to joining Firefly, Fermon was a vice president at AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. Previously, Fermon served as the P&L and operations leader for for GE Aerospace’s fast-paced global component repair team.

“I’m excited to become a permanent member of the Firefly leadership team,” said Fermon in a statement, “Having spent the last five months with the team, I have been impressed with their passion, commitment to continual learning, and drive to excellence. I’m looking forward to helping scale these efforts to support the team’s transition into full-rate production on all our vehicles, facilities, and capabilities in the years ahead.”

In addition to Fermon, Firefly announced it has hired Justin Siebert as the vice president of operations and production. Siebert joins Firefly from BAE Systems, where he served as the vice president of operations.