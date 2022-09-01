AEI-backed Firefly Aerospace taps Weber as CEO

Previously, Weber worked as president, CEO, and director of KeyW Corporation

Firefly Aerospace, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has named Bill Weber as CEO, effective immediately.

Headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas, Firely is a provider of aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services.

“Bill is a proven leader with an impressive record of helping companies successfully navigate change, making him the clear choice to lead Firefly during this transitional growth period,” said Peter Schumacher, a partner at AE Industrial Partners, who served as interim CEO of the company, in a statement. “His deep experience and strong relationships across many areas of the A&D landscape will be invaluable as Firefly transitions to full-rate production across its portfolio of products. On behalf of the Firefly and AEI teams, I welcome him to the Company.”

Most recently, Weber founded First Light Acquisition Group as CEO and chairman, a company focused on investing in technology-enabled solutions with mission-critical applications. Prior to KeyW, Weber served as president and chief operating officer of XLA, a privately-held national security and diplomacy technology firm. He previously was president of Kaseman. A veteran U.S. Army Officer and an Airborne Ranger, Weber was awarded the Bronze Star for actions during Operation Desert Storm.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Washington University and is a graduate of The Executive Program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He currently serves on the boards of Modus eDiscovery, Buchanan Edwards, and America’s Warrior Partnership.