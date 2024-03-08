AEI-backed Yingling Aviation snaps up Mid-Continent Aviation Services

Yingling is a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and fixed-base operation services to business and general aviation customers throughout the U.S.

Yingling Aviation, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has acquired Mid-Continent Aviation Services, a Wichita, Kansas-based provider of services to business aviation customers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Yingling is a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and fixed-base operation services to business and general aviation customers throughout the U.S.

MCAS was founded in 2010.

“MCAS is a key building block of our strategy to create a unique, independent platform of scale providing best-in-class services to the business aviation market,” said Jon Nemo, managing partner at AE Industrial Partners in a statement. “The addition of MCAS underscores our commitment to continuing to grow the business with deep operating and technical expertise and increasing our footprint in a strategic location.”

AEI has $5.4 billion of assets under management. The private equity firm targets aerospace, national security and industrial services.