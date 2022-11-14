AEI invests in satellites provider York Space Systems

Dirk Wallinger, who founded York in 2012, will remain in his current role as CEO.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to AEI while Ernst & Young was financial advisor

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to York and Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor

AE Industrial Partners invests in the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets

AE Industrial Partners has closed its investment in Denver-based York Space Systems, a provider of small satellites, satellite components and turnkey mission operations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dirk Wallinger, who founded York in 2012, will remain in his current role as CEO and board of director while Charles Beames will continue to serve on the board of directors. They will also maintain significant ownership positions in York.

“York has transformed the small satellite market with its complete mission solutions and mass manufacturing capabilities. The company has become a critical partner to the Space Development Agency, Space Force, and other national security customers given its ability to deliver new satellite technology solutions faster and more cost efficiently than any other player in the market,” said Kirk Konert, a partner at AEI in a statement. “With significant momentum from multiple marquee national security LEO constellation wins, York now has the ability to manufacture satellites at mass production level scale, which is transformative to the commercial space industry.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to AEI while Ernst & Young was financial advisor. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to York and Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor.

York Space Systems was founded in 2012.

AE Industrial Partners invests in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.