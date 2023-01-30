AEI promotes Essigs to ESG head

Previously, she served as the firm’s director of ESG and human capital

AE Industrial Partners targets the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets

AE Industrial Partners has promoted Jennifer Essigs to head of ESG.

On the appointment, Mike Greene, managing partner of AEI, said in a statement, “We congratulate Jennifer on her promotion, which is reflective of her contributions to our firm and AEI’s continued commitment to developing a best-in-class ESG program. The industries in which we invest have a meaningful impact on environmental and resource efficiency issues, and AEI is committed to leveraging our influence to drive significant ESG improvements within our portfolio and across the industry.”

Essigs joined AEI in 2021. Previously, she served as the firm’s director of ESG and human capital.

