AEI promotes Hart and McElwee to partner

Also, the private equity firm upped Tyler Letarte and Andrew McElhinney to principal, and Taylor Casey to vice president.

Hart joined AEI in 2015, McElwee came on board in 2016, Letarte joined in 2018 and McElhinney came on board in 2017

Casey joined AEI in 2020

AE Industrial Partners has $5.4 billion of assets under management

AE Industrial Partners has promoted Jeff Hart and Bryan McElwee to partner. Also, the private equity firm upped Tyler Letarte and Andrew McElhinney to principal, and Taylor Casey to vice president.

“We’re proud to recognize the contributions of these outstanding investment professionals for the role they have played in the growth of the firm and the success of our portfolio companies,” said Michael Greene, a managing partner at AEI in a statement. “With an exceptional team in place, we are very excited about what lies ahead for our firm, and we look forward to building on our capabilities as premier investors across our target markets.”

Hart joined AEI in 2015, McElwee came on board in 2016, Letarte joined in 2018 and McElhinney came on board in 2017. Casey joined AEI in 2020.

Hart is primarily focused on originating, executing and monitoring the firm’s portfolio investments in defense and government services.

McElwee is primarily focused on originating, executing and monitoring investments in aerospace and utility services.

Letarte is primarily focused on originating, executing, and monitoring investments in space and defense.

McElhinney is primarily focused on originating, executing and monitoring investments in aerospace.

Casey is primarily focused on financial analysis, due diligence, and executing investments within aerospace, defense and government services.

AE Industrial Partners has $5.4 billion of assets under management. The private equity firm is focused on highly specialized markets including aerospace, national security, and industrial services.