AEI snaps up manufacturer Calca Solutions

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and FMI Capital Advisors served as advisor to Calca Solutions and AE Industrial Partners.

AEI targets the aerospace, national security and industrial services

AEI has $5.4 billion of assets under management

AE Industrial Partners has acquired Louisiana-based Calca Solutions, a manufacturer of hydrazine. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with the management team at Calca Solutions to invest in the resilience and growth of the U.S. national security industrial base,” said Kirk Konert, managing partner at AEI in a statement. “Calca’s impressive and longstanding history as a domestic provider of hydrazine to the U.S. government makes it a very attractive cornerstone for a national security mission-critical products platform focused on the space, aerospace, biotech, and clean energy domains.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and FMI Capital Advisors served as advisor to Calca Solutions and AE Industrial Partners.

AEI targets the aerospace, national security and industrial services. AEI has $5.4 billion of assets under management.