AEI taps Brothers as operating partner

AE Industrial Partners LP has hired Dr. Reggie Brothers as an operating partner. His appointment is effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Reggie to our exceptional team of operating partners,” said David Rowe, a managing partner of AEI, in a statement. “His deep knowledge of technology and years of hands-on leadership experience in both the government and private industry will be a great asset as we continue to define strategic opportunities and optimize performance across our growing portfolio.”

Dr. Brothers most recently served as CEO of BigBear.ai. Prior to BigBear.ai, Dr. Brothers was executive vice president and chief technology officer of Peraton Inc., where he led strategic planning, technology solutions, business development, and mergers and acquisitions. He previously served as Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research at the United States Department of Defense. Previously, Dr. Brothers was director of mission applications with Bae Systems PLC, and a program manager at DARPA.

AE Industrial Partners invests in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.