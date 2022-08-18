AEI taps Duvall as operating partner

Most recently, he was president of the aerostructures division of Collins Aerospace / Raytheon Technologies

AE Industrial Partners LP has named Marc Duvall as an operating partner.

His appointment is effective immediately.

“We are excited for Marc to join our talented team of operating partners and leverage his deep experience across our target markets,” said David Rowe, managing partner of AEI, in a statement. “Marc’s strong knowledge of the aerospace supply chain combined with his proven operating track record will allow him to contribute significantly to a variety of value creation initiatives throughout our growing portfolio.”

Most recently, he was president of the aerostructures division of Collins Aerospace / Raytheon Technologies. Prior to this role, he served as president of the engine control and electric power divisions of Goodrich Corporation, and previously held a variety of leadership roles at Honeywell and Allied Signal. Duvall holds an MBA and BSE from Arizona State University.

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.