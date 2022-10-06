AEI taps Emerson as operating partner

Emerson is the former chairman & CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc

AE Industrial Partners has named Chris Emerson as an operating partner. His appointment is effective immediately.

“Chris is a proven leader who will be an outstanding addition to our distinguished team of operating partners,” said David Rowe, a managing partner of AEI, in a statement. “His extensive background and longstanding relationships in aerospace, aviation and defense, including his many years at Airbus, will be instrumental in helping us identify opportunities to create value across our portfolio.”

Emerson is the former chairman & CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc., where he developed and executed a strategy to grow Airbus’ U.S. space business. Previously, he served as president of Airbus Helicopters, Inc., and senior vice president and chief financial officer of Airbus. Emerson started his career with the Daimler – Mercedes Benz team which later formed Airbus.

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.