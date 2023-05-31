AEI taps Hickey as managing director and Appleman as VP

Both will support capital raising across the firm’s four investment strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, structured solutions and aerospace leasing.

AE Industrial Partners has named Brian Hickey as managing director and Zach Appleman as vice president in its capital formation team. Both will support capital raising across the firm’s four investment strategies, which include private equity, venture capital, structured solutions and aerospace leasing.

“Both Brian and Zach have the deep institutional fundraising experience across a variety of asset classes needed to support AE Industrial’s growing and diversified investment strategies,” said Michael Greene, a managing partner of AEI in a statement. “We believe their relationships, which span across the globe and range from public pension funds to high-net worth individuals, will be a distinct advantage, particularly in today’s market. We welcome them to the team.”

Previously, Hickey was a senior vice president at Brookfield Asset Management. Before that, Hickey held senior fundraising roles at Clinton Group, Citibank, Tudor Investment Corp, Deutsche Bank and Pillar Capital.

Prior to joining AEI, Appleman worked at SROA Capital where he was responsible for fundraising and investor relations activities for the firm’s private equity real estate strategies. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the capital formation teams at both ISAM and Pomona Capital.

AE Industrial Partners targets the aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.