Aetos Capital snaps up WestWater Research

Aetos Capital has acquired WestWater Research, a strategic consulting firm in the US specializing in water. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

WestWater provides its clients with water market research and advises on water entitlement valuation, trading, and M&A. The firm is based in Boise, Idaho.

WestWater’s existing management team will maintain a significant stake in the firm and continue to lead the Company.

“The WestWater team’s experience and presence in all six key western states, combined with the support of the Aetos Capital investment staff, will allow the fund to generate proprietary deal flow and build a portfolio of best-in-class assets,” said Chris Allwin, CEO of Aetos Capital.

Allwin added: “WestWater will add value for the fund through hands-on management and by establishing long-term offtake contracts to increase exit values.”

Aetos Capital intends to launch an investment fund focused on water assets in markets throughout the western US, according to a release.

The fund’s investments will be focused on developing and financing projects that provide reliable and sustainable water supplies to the region, creating value for both the region and the fund, the release stated.

Aetos Capital, based in New York, is a diversified investment manager established to provide an institutional framework to alternatives opportunities.