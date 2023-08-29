AFF invests in travel agency software provider Sequense

In connection with the investment from AFF, Sequense and its CEO Kimber Falkinburg, will relocate the company’s headquarters to Birmingham, Alabama.

Alabama Futures Fund has made an investment in Sequense Corporation, a workflow automation software platform for travel agencies. No financial terms were disclosed.

In connection with the investment from AFF, Sequense and its CEO Kimber Falkinburg, will relocate the company’s headquarters to Birmingham, Alabama.

Redhawk Advisory, LLC advised AFF on the Sequense investment.

“We are excited about our investment in Sequense and can’t wait for Kimber to join Birmingham’s growing startup ecosystem,” said Redhawk Partner on the transaction. “Not only is the travel advisory space a massive market, but it is also a market that has historically not generated significant investment from the venture capital community – meaning the company has an opportunity to grab significant market share without facing the same level of competition as other sectors.”

Redhawk is a registered investment advisor with offices in Birmingham.

AFF seeks to make seed and early-stage investments in Alabama-based operating companies and companies that are willing to relocate their headquarters and principal business operations to Alabama.