AGC-backed Raisbeck Engineering taps Rock as sales director

Seattle-based Raisbeck Engineering is a provider of aircraft systems and components for the aerospace industry.

Acorn Growth Companies invests in the middle market

The private equity firm is focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, space, and intelligence sectors

Raisbeck Engineering, a portfolio company of Acorn Growth Companies, has named Nathan Rock as director of sales.

In this role, Rock will initially focus on sales of Raisbeck’s EPIC Caravan drag reduction system, overseeing the company’s sales strategy, managing customer relationships, and driving revenue growth.

“Nathan’s impressive track record in sales and his deep understanding of the aerospace industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our Caravan sales,” said Hal Chrisman, president of Raisbeck Engineering, in a statement. “Importantly, Nathan has significant experience with both the Caravan and King Air from his time at Textron, one of our King Air dealers, and Empire Airlines, a Caravan 208B operator. We are excited to have him onboard and look forward to his contributions in expanding our customer base and driving revenue growth.”

