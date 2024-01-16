AGF to acquire majority of Kensington to grow private markets biz

Based in Toronto, Kensington is an alternative investment firm with C$2.6 billion in assets under management.

AGF Private Capital, the private market business of AGF Management (AGF), has agreed to acquire a majority interest in Kensington Capital Partners.

Based in Toronto, Kensington is an alternative investment firm with C$2.6 billion in assets under management. The firm manages several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts.

AGF will make a strategic investment of C$45 million, acquiring a 51 percent ownership interest in Kensington. Kensington employees will maintain a 49 percent interest, with ownership broadly held by three senior managing directors, including Tom Kennedy, the firm’s chairman.

Kensington will retain its investment and operational independence as part of AGF.

The deal is expected to be accretive to future adjusted EPS, AGF said, with the closing expected to to occur in fiscal Q2 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Ash Lawrence, head of AGF Private Capital, Judy Golding, AGF’s president and head of global distribution, and Ken Tsang, AGF’s chief financial officer, will join Kensington’s board of directors. Lawrence will become board chairman.

“We are very excited to partner with Kensington as we further build out our diversified private markets business,” said Lawrence in a statement. “Kensington is a well-positioned private equity investment firm with an established brand and proven track record of performance. They have strong relationships that fit well within AGF’s target channels and have built a growth-oriented business that mirrors AGF’s goal of accelerating the growth of our private markets business.”

With headquarters in Toronto, AGF is a public and private asset manager with nearly C$43 billion in assets under management.

Stikeman Elliot acted as legal counsel and National Bank Financial acted as financial advisor to AGF. Goodmans acted as legal counsel to Kensington.