AIMCo acquires Astatine Investment Partners’ stake in energy platform HEP

Alberta Investment Management Corporation has acquired Astatine Investment Partners’ stake in Howard Energy Partners, a San Antonio, Texas-based energy platform. As a result of this transaction, AIMCo holds a total ownership stake of 87 percent in HEP. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As one of the premier capital providers in the industry, AIMCo has been a long-time and trusted partner of HEP. They have supported our vision of growth and value creation while at the same time supporting our commitment of delivering positive energy in new and innovative ways,” said Mike Howard, HEP Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “I am excited that we are significantly expanding our partnership in North America, and I believe that together we will be able to further scale our platform of assets for many years into the future.”

AIMCo is a Canadian institutional investment managers that has more than $150 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment, and government funds in the Province of Alberta.