AIMCo and PSP Investments to invest in loan deals

AIMCo started investing in private credit in 2010 and currently manages C$6.1 billion and has committed $12.5 billion of capital since inception.

PSP Investments launched its credit investment practice in November 2015, and manages C$21.9 billion in net assets under management

PSP Investments was established in 1999

AIMCo has more than $160 billion of assets under management

Canadian pension systems Alberta Investment Management Corp and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board have committed to jointly invest in loan transactions sourced by PSP Investments. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Backed by a team of over 40 investment professionals, PSP Investments’ Credit Investments group is a well-established platform with an excellent track-record and we are excited about continuing to source opportunities, especially in this fast-moving environment,” said Deborah K. Orida, president and CEO at PSP Investments in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with AIMCo in launching this new initiative.”

AIMCo started investing in private credit in 2010 and currently manages C$6.1 billion and has committed $12.5 billion of capital since inception. AIMCo’s Private Credit teams are located in Edmonton, Toronto and London.

PSP Investments launched its credit investment practice (formerly known as private debt investments) in November 2015, and manages C$21.9 billion in net assets under management.

PSP Investments was established in 1999.

AIMCo has more than $160 billion of assets under management.