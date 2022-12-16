AIMCo appoints Marlene Puffer as new chief investment officer

With the appointment, Sandra Lau, who most recently served as Interim CIO, has decided to leave AIMCo

Puffer was previously president and CEO of CN Investment Division, which manages the pension fund of Canadian National Railway

She is also the former vice-chair of the board of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

Alberta Investment Management Corp has appointed Marlene Puffer as chief investment officer. She will assume her new role on January 30, 2023.

As CIO, Puffer will serve as head of both public and private investments. That makes her responsible for real estate, infrastructure, private equity and private debt and loan, fixed oncome, private mortgages, economics and fund strategy and public equities, addressing clients’ needs for both liquid and illiquid investments.

“I am delighted to have Marlene join AIMCo. She is both a fantastic addition to the company and a complement to our leadership team,” said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo, in a statement. “I look forward to Marlene’s guidance and investment acumen, to ensure we are at the forefront of global asset management, as we aim to fulfill our purpose for our clients and build a better financial future for all Albertans.”

AIMCo is a Calgary-based institutional investment manager with more than C$160 billion of assets under management. It invests on behalf of 32 pension, endowment, and government funds in the province of Alberta.