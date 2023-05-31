AIMCo recruits Kevin Bong as chief strategist, head of Singapore

Bong will begin his new role on August 14

Alberta Investment Management Corp has named Kevin Bong as senior managing director, chief investment strategist and head of Singapore. He will begin his new role on August 14.

Bong will be responsible for setting overall investment strategy. In addition to his global responsibilities, he will also set the strategic direction of the team in Singapore.

“I am delighted to welcome Kevin to AIMCo, and I am certain that he will make an immediate impact, given his long-standing track record in total portfolio management and, as a supportive collaborator with the investment partners that we work with in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Marlene Puffer, chief investment officer at AIMCo, in a statement. “Kevin’s extensive global experience will serve our clients well as we enhance our total portfolio activities and as we deepen our footprint, our partnerships, and our investments in Asia and around the world.”

Bong joins AIMCo from the Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC), where he was a global leadership group managing director and director of the economics and investment strategy department.

Currently, Bong is a board director of the Pacific Pension & Investment Institute and a board director of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.

AIMCo invests globally on behalf of 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in Alberta. It has C$158 billion of assets under management.