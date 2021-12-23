AIP acquires RelaDyne from Audax

Audax Private Equity has sold RelaDyne Inc to American Industrial Partners. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Cincinnati, RelaDyne is a provider of lubricants and distributor of less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals, and other related products.

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) today announced that it has completed the sale of RelaDyne, Inc (“RelaDyne” or the “Company”) to American Industrial Partners (“AIP”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RelaDyne is a leading provider of lubricants and distributor of less-than-truckload fuel, diesel exhaust fluid, chemicals, and other related products in the United States. RelaDyne is also an international provider of sustainability and reliability services to the commercial and industrial end-markets. The Company focuses on preventive maintenance, lowering total cost of ownership, decarbonization, and enhancing the sustainability and reliability of customers’ critical equipment and assets, and serves over 25,000 customers throughout the broad industrial, commercial, and automotive end-markets.

Don Bramley, Managing Director at Audax, said, “We are proud to have partnered with Larry and the rest of the RelaDyne team to help build the Company into a leading provider of lubricants and related services. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, the Company significantly expanded its product portfolio, service capabilities, and geographic presence over the last five years. We are thankful to the team for all their efforts and wish them well.”

Larry Stoddard, Chief Executive Officer of RelaDyne, said, “This is another great step in the continued evolution and strategy for RelaDyne since our formation in 2010. We thank Audax for their leadership over the past five years and look forward to partnering with AIP.”

Baird served as lead M&A advisor and Stephens served as co-advisor to RelaDyne. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to RelaDyne and Audax Private Equity.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $8 billion in more than 150 platforms and over 1000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, American Industrial Partners has completed more than 100 transactions and currently has $8 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on American Industrial Partners, visit www.americanindustrial.com