AIP-backed CES Power buys events HVAC services provider Immedia

CES Power, which is backed by Allied Industrial Partners, has acquired Massachusetts-based Immedia Event Productions, a provider of power generation and HVAC services for large and small events. No financial terms were disclosed.

Memphis-based CES Power is a global provider of sustainable mobile power generation, distribution, and temperature control solutions for large events.

Immedia was established in 1976 by Gerard Kapoyan, and later acquired by American Equipment Group.

Managing Partner Mike Dunn, who has been managing the operations of Immedia since 2015, will remain on board along with the entire Immedia team.

Immedia represents CES Power’s sixth acquisition since being acquired by AIP in June 2021.

“With the acquisition of Immedia, we are continuing to build upon CES Power’s strategic growth plan,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at AIP in a statement. “Live event managers demand a seamless experience, and CES Power is increasingly poised to deliver a reliable, complete infrastructure solution to its customers and event attendees.”

Founded in 2019, AIP invests in the lower and middle market.