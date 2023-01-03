AIP-backed CES Power buys Global Power Systems

GPS founders Charley Burnham and Brian Kay will continue in their respective capacities with CES Power

CES Power, a portfolio company of Allied Industrial Partners, has acquired Global Power Systems, a provider of power generation and temperature control services in Louisiana, Georgia and North Carolina. No financial terms were disclosed.

GPS was founded in 2008.

Moving forward, GPS founders Charley Burnham and Brian Kay will continue in their respective capacities with CES Power.

“We are excited about the opportunities GPS will offer CES Power as it continues its growth trajectory. AIP is a believer in the buy-and-build model, and this is the latest example of that strategy,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at AIP in a statement. “CES Power acquired several strategic add-on acquisitions over the last 18 months. We look forward to the wide range of opportunities our buy-and-build strategy will provide for further growth.”

AIP acquired CES Power in June 2021.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Memphis, CES Power is a provider of power solutions.

Founded in 2019, AIP is a lower and middle market private equity firm that targets various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure.