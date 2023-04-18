AIP-backed CES Power buys telecom firm Echo Technologies

Echo will be combined with CES Power’s Brickworks to create CES Technologies

Echo represents CES Power’s fifth acquisition since being acquired by AIP in June 2021

Founded in 2019, AIP invests in the lower middle market

CES Power, which is backed by Allied Industrial Partners, has acquired Georgia-based Echo Technologies, a telecommunications company specializing in comprehensive connectivity services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Memphis-based CES Power is a provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment.

Echo will be combined with CES Power’s Brickworks to create CES Technologies, a new division dedicated to serving its customers’ advanced technology needs. Brickworks, which was acquired by CES Power in September 2022, is a provider of smart mapping software and geographic information system services.

Echo represents CES Power’s fifth acquisition since being acquired by AIP in June 2021.

“The acquisition of Echo and the creation of CES Technologies is an important step in achieving the strategic growth plan we set out for CES Power,” said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, co-founders and managing partners at AIP in a statement. “Maintaining network uptime is critical at live events, and with the addition of Echo, CES Power is now a leading provider of mission critical services in its industry.”

CES Power was founded in 2000.

Founded in 2019, AIP invests in the lower middle market.