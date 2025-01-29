AIP promotes four new partners
Mads Lerche Holstein, Martin Vering Dalsager, Mikkel Barth-Højgaard and Daniel Noe Harboe have all been promoted to partner.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Mads Lerche Holstein, Martin Vering Dalsager, Mikkel Barth-Højgaard and Daniel Noe Harboe have all been promoted to partner.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination