AIP recaps crane mats provider Mat Tech

Allied Industrial Partners has recapitalized Alvin, Texas-based Mat Tech, a provider of crane mats. No financial terms were disclosed.

Gulfstar Group was financial advisor to Mat Tech on the transaction.

Mat Tech was founded in 2008 and AIP was founded in 2019.

“We greatly enjoyed working with Mike and Annie Tinnin who have built a very successful business and now have the opportunity with AIP to take it to the next level,” said Kent Kahle, managing director of GulfStar in a statement.

AIP invests in various subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services and critical infrastructure. Houston-based AIP invests in the lower middle market.