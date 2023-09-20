AIP recruits Steyn and Tam as partners

Most recently, Lawrence was chief financial officer of Pony.ai while Tam was a principal on Platinum Equity's business development team.

American Industrial Partners has hired Lawrence Steyn and Jamie Tam have joined the firm as business development-focused partners.

Most recently, Lawrence was chief financial officer of Pony.ai while Tam was a principal on Platinum Equity’s business development team.

Prior to Pony.ai, Lawrence served as vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan, managing director at Morgan Stanley and executive director at Goldman Sachs.

Tam has previously held leveraged finance and sponsor coverage positions with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“Over the past decade, we have invested heavily in a highly differentiated approach to deal sourcing,” said Ben DeRosa, AIP co-head of deal sourcing in a statement. “Lawrence and Jamie bring additional horsepower and relationships to support our goal of being the best private equity investor in the industrial economy.”

Based in New York City, AIP manages approximately $16 billion on behalf of its limited partners.