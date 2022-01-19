Akmazo invests in JRNI

Akmazo Capital has made a majority investment in JRNI, an experiential relationship management platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JRNI, the experiential relationship management (XRM) platform for scheduling and managing personalized experiences at scale, today announces the close of a majority investment round from AKMAZO CAPITAL. JRNI will use the investment capital to expedite product development and expand sales, marketing, and customer support functions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

JRNI offers the leading enterprise scheduling platform that is designed to optimize the customer journey through powerful personalized experiences, both in-person and remotely. Some of the world’s largest retailers, credit unions, retail banks, wealth management firms, and other organizations leverage the solution to dramatically increase conversions and customer satisfaction, while managing staffing allocations, capacity, safety, and profitability.

AKMAZO CAPITAL is a growth equity firm that focuses on leveraging its substantial high-growth operating experience to help technology companies scale rapidly and efficiently. Jaime Ellertson, Chairman and Managing Partner of AKMAZO CAPITAL, commented, “JRNI has revolutionized the management of virtual and in-person appointments and events, at scale, for the largest enterprise financial services and retail organizations globally, resulting in higher revenues and happier, more loyal customers. We are excited to add our expertise and capital to help the JRNI team accelerate future growth.”

About JRNI

JRNI is an experiential relationship management (XRM) platform for scheduling and managing personalized experiences at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

About AKMAZO CAPITAL

AKMAZO CAPITAL is an investment firm focused on building market-leading SaaS and recurring revenue businesses. The firm was founded by a multi-disciplinary team of successful SaaS executives with more than 150 years of collective experience growing and scaling software companies, leading to successful outcomes and delivering outsized returns. The firm’s Active Advisor model establishes a working partnership with portfolio company management teams and gives them access to the partners’ guidance in all functional operating roles, extensive former employee and customer networks, and a proven, repeatable, and disciplined operating model refined across multiple success stories. To learn more, visit www.AkmazoCapital.com.