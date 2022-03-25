AlbaCore prices fourth CLO

European credit investor AlbaCore Capital Group has priced its fourth collateralized loan obligation at 452.2 million euros. Jefferies International Limited arranged AlbaCore Euro CLO IV, which is expected to close on May 10, 2022.

London – 25 March 2022: European credit specialist AlbaCore Capital Group (“AlbaCore”), is pleased to announce the pricing of its fourth Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”), AlbaCore Euro CLO IV. AlbaCore Euro CLO IV increases AlbaCore’s total value of CLO issuance to date to €1.9 billion.

In line with AlbaCore’s previous CLOs, AlbaCore Euro CLO IV incorporates negative ESG screening criteria that is combined with AlbaCore’s fundamental research and risk focused ESG considerations, including restrictions on the industry type in which the CLO can invest.

Arranged by Jefferies International Limited, the fund is expected to close on 10 May 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The collateral manager of AlbaCore Euro CLO IV is AlbaCore Capital LLP.

Deborah Cohen Malka, Partner and Portfolio Manager at AlbaCore Capital Group, commented: “We are thrilled to have launched our fourth CLO following on from the success of our previous offerings. Despite ongoing market volatility and a backdrop of rising inflation, we believe the CLO asset class should continue to outperform the broader market as investor demand grows. Looking ahead, we expect to continue our growth trajectory, pricing new funds and expanding our CLO platform.”

David Allen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at AlbaCore Capital Group, added: “The successful pricing of CLO IV is another great success for AlbaCore and a true testament to the team’s hard work and ability to perform throughout market cycles. We are confident in our expertise to successfully navigate the current market dislocation and remain committed to delivering the best possible outcome for all our investor partners across the credit spectrum.”

About AlbaCore Capital Group

AlbaCore Capital Group is one of Europe’s leading specialist credit investors focusing on public and private corporate credit markets. The senior investment team have been investing with this hybrid strategy for over a decade. Founded in 2016, AlbaCore has invested over $20bn[1] for global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, consultants, insurance companies, family offices and endowments.

AlbaCore is focused on consistently outperforming the market in the long term while protecting investor capital. The credit selection process is based on fundamental research with a focus on capital preservation, ESG factors and risk-adjusted returns.

Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Dublin, AlbaCore has a partnership approach with values at the center of the AlbaCore community. www.AlbaCoreCapitalGroup.com